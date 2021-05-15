Jordan Flores has made just four appearances since joining Hull City.

The Tigers swooped to sign the midfielder in January from Dundalk but he has struggled for game time at the KCOM Stadium.

Flores, who is 25 years old, may fall even further down the pecking order next season with Hull back in the Championship.

Therefore, his former club Wigan Athletic should try and sign him this summer.

The Latics are staying in League One and Flores would be a shrewd addition to their ranks for the next campaign. He was a wanted man last summer and even held talks with MK Dons, as reported by Football Insider.

He rose up through the academy of Wigan, his local side, and went on to play 11 times for them as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at Blackpool, Chesterfield, AFC Fylde and Ostersunds.

Flores left the DW Stadium in January 2019 and had an impressive spell in Ireland with Dundalk to earn a move to Hull.

He signed an 18-month contract with the Tigers that expires in June 2022 but his pathway into their side is blocked by the likes of George Honeyman and Greg Docherty.

His time at Hull hasn’t worked out and Wigan should try and lure him back to his hometown club.

It is expected to be a busy summer ahead for the North West club and Flores is a player who would give them more options and depth in midfield.