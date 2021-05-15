Portsmouth have confirmed on their official club website that young midfielder Charlie Bell has been released.

The 18-year-old midfielder is among the players to be let go by Portsmouth as Danny Cowley begins to make his mark on the squad at Fratton Park.

Bell has been with Pompey from a young age, making his way into the senior picture at times this season. The youngster has three times for their first-team this season, all coming in the EFL Trophy.

With Bell now a free agent, he is free to hunt for a new club on a free transfer and it might not take long for him to find a team.

A host of teams have been said keen on the youngster over the course of this season. West Ham United cast their eye over Bell earlier this season, bringing him in on trial.

Bell featured in a 3-3 draw for the Hammers’ U18s last month, starting in attacking midfield.

However, West Ham opted against offering him a deal. Despite that, the midfielder still has suitors from higher league sides. Recently promoted Watford and Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion have also been credited with interest in Bell.

With Bell now on the lookout for a new side, it will be interesting to see who brings him in this summer.

The young midfielder joins a host of recently released Pompey players in hunting for a new club. Senior players Andy Cannon, Charlie Daniels, Bryn Morris and Jordy Hiwula are among those departing at the end of their deals.