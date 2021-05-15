Speaking in a fan Q&A for Yorkshire Live, reporter Dom Howson has said Sheffield Wednesday are not chasing a reunion with recently released defender Jack Hunt.

The 30-year-old defender will be available for nothing this summer.

Bristol City confirmed earlier this week that they will not be offering Hunt a new deal with the club. The decision to let go of the experienced right-back brings an end to his three-year stay at Ashton Gate.

In his time with the Robins, Hunt featured in 115 games for the club, netting four goals and laying on 15 assists.

With Hunt becoming a free agent, the question has been asked regarding a potential reunion with former club Sheffield Wednesday.

However, the chances of a reunion have been put to bed. Yorkshire Live reporter Dom Howson has confirmed Hunt is not a player the recently-relegated Owls are pursuing.

It is unlikely that the Owls will have a big transfer budget this summer, given the club’s continued financial issues. Darren Moore will have to be shrewd in his transfer business as he prepares his side for League One football.

A host of players have been linked with a move to Hillsborough ahead of the summer transfer window.

Among them is Cheltenham Town defender Will Boyle, Morecambe star Carlos Mendes Gomes and Southampton youngster Dylan Agbontohoma.

A vast number of players will be available on free transfers this summer, so Moore and co could look to dip into the free agent market in preparation for next season.