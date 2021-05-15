Oxford United’s Cameron Brannagan has spoke out on his future amid previous interest from Millwall and Preston North End heading into summer.

Brannagan, 25, has enjoyed another fine season in League One with Oxford United. He’s featured 31 times in the league so far this season and netted the one goal, playing a crucial part on his side’s play-off finish.

Oxford face Blackpool over two legs in the League One play-off semi finals. Brannagan though, who is contracted to the club until 2023, has been linked with a Championship move heading into the summer transfer window.

Both Millwall and Preston have been closely linked. Football Insider backed the Championship duo to make a summer move for the former Liverpool youngster – providing that Oxford United don’t achieve promotion into the Championship themselves.

Now, speaking to Oxford Mail on his future, Brannagan said:

I’m not interested in all that stuff. My main focus is trying to get promotion with this club, I don’t care about anything else. I’ve loved my time here, nothing’s changed. We go into the play-offs as a team and we want to go one further than last year

Millwall had previously shown an interest in Brannagan back in January. Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke reported that the Lions had tabled a £500k transfer offer for the Englishman, which was knocked back by the Us.

He remains hot property going into the summer – Brannagan has prevailed into a tidy League One player following his Liverpool upbringing and if his side remain in League One beyond this summer, expect there to be interest from a host of Championship clubs.