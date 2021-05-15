Swansea City are ‘keen’ on former Everton youngster Liam Walsh who has just been released by Bristol City, reports Bristol Live.

Walsh, 23, is a graduate of Everton’s youth academy. He left permanently for Bristol City in 2018 and has since made 18 Championship appearances for the Robins, having shone on loan at Coventry City last season.

But the midfielder was one of 11 names confirmed to be leaving Bristol City yesterday. His contract at Ashton Gate is out in the next few weeks but Bristol Live reports that Steve Cooper is keen on bringing the Englishman to Swansea City.

The report also claims that Cooper tried to bring Walsh to the Liberty last summer but for Bristol City triggering a one-year deal in his contract to keep him at the club going into this campaign.

Swansea are gearing up for their second play-off bout in as many seasons under Cooper. The Swans looked good to claim 2nd for much of the season but dropped off the boil, and now face two play-off leg against Barnsley.

Premier League or not, Cooper looks to be following the transfer strategy implemented since his appointment – quick in the free market and the loan market too.

They’ve ran a fine balance with loans and permanent signings since Cooper’s arrival and failure to achieve promotion this season could see them back at square one after the summer, with plenty of loan stars set to return to parent clubs and looking unlikely to come back with Premier League status.