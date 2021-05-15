According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers’ recently released favourite Stewart Downing is interested in entering coaching.

The 36-year-old midfielder will become a free agent upon the expiry of his contract at the end of next month.

Blackburn Rovers confirmed the decision not to extend Downing’s stay at Ewood Park on Friday, bringing an end to his second stint on the books with the Championship side.

The former England international was one of several first-team players let go. Downing departs alongside the likes of Corry Evans, Amari’i Bell, Lewis Holtby and Charlie Mulgrew.

Now, a report has emerged providing an update on Downing’s situation.

As per the Lancashire Telegraph, the former Liverpool and Middlesbrough man will weigh up his playing future. The report adds Downing is interested in entering a career in coaching once he calls it a day on his playing career, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out.

Should he enter coaching, the midfielder’s vast experience of the game would be of good value to young players.

Downing spent much of his career playing at the top level, making over 700 career appearances.

The Middlesbrough-born ace made over 400 appearances in the Premier League and 182 in the Championship. Along with that he also managed 35 England caps in an international career that spanned from 2005 to 2014.

