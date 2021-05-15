Watford have made an ‘official proposal’ to sign former Hornet Ashley Young this summer, with his Inter Milan contract running down reports FCInterNews.

Watford have reportedly made their ‘first official proposal’ to sign Young, 35, who last represented Watford during the 2006/07 campaign.

A graduate of the club’s youth academy, the Englishman has since enjoyed an esteemed career turning out for the likes of Aston Villa, Manchester United and Inter Milan.

Out of contract in the summer, Young now looks set depart Inter and return to England, and reports claim that Watford have tabled a salary of £1.72million-a-year (or 2million euros as per reports via Sport Witness), and have included the option for an extra year.

The same report claims that Young isn’t fully ‘satisfied’ with the offer but that he’s willing to discuss terms further with Watford.

Xisco Munoz’s Watford side claimed 2nd-place in the Championship this season. It secures an immediate return to the top flight and their form in the second half of the campaign suggests that they can compete next time round.

Young would bring a certain degree of Premier League experience to the club having featured 190 times for Villa in all competitions and 261 times for Manchester United.

His reported salary might be a cause for concern though – Watford have reportedly tabled that £1.72million-a-year offer and it might yet take more to tempt Young back to Vicarage Road, and it could leave Munoz with less funding for other recruits in the summer transfer window.