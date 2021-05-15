AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson says his side would find it hard to keep Joe Pigott if a Championship club came in, as per their official club website.

The striker is out of contract at the end of next month but the Dons have offered him a new deal.

Pigott, who is 27 years old, is likely to be attracting interest from elsewhere after scoring 22 goals in all competitions this past season.

TEAMtalk have suggested Derby County, Birmingham City and Swansea City are keen, whilst fellow League One side Charlton Athletic considered signing him in January, as reported by London News Online.

Wimbledon’s manager has said: “We’ve made an offer to Joe and I am confident he’s been impressed by what we want to build. If it’s a case of Joe continuing to play League One football then I believe he will stay. I think there’s a big part of him that wants to stay and take us forward as a club, but if offers come in from Championship clubs it understandably may be a different thought process for him.”

Pigott rose up through the youth ranks at Charlton before playing 16 times for their first-team as a youngster. He also had loan spells away at Bromley, Gillingham, Newport County, Southend United and Luton Town.

He left the Addicks on a permanent basis for spells at Cambridge United and Maidstone United before Wimbledon took a gamble on him in 2018.

Pigott has since become one of the Dons’ most prized assets and has managed to score 54 goals in 156 games in all competitions over the past three years.

They are now hoping he sticks around but they face competition.