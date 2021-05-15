As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman has said the club will no longer be forced into selling their best players to survive.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Stanley star Dion Charles has been heavily linked with a move to the Championship.

The Accrington man has attracted interest from Nottingham Forest, Derby County, Hull City and Brentford ahead of the summer window.

The links come after a thoroughly impressive campaign with John Coleman’s side, helping them to an 11th place finish.

Across all competitions, Charles managed 20 goals in 49 outings in the 2020/21 campaign. Featuring as a striker and on the right-wing, the 25-year-old also chipped in with four assists.

Given his performances, it’s unsurprising to see the Northern Ireland international attracting Championship interest.

However, Accrington Stanley won’t be letting him depart on the cheap.

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Stanley boss Coleman said the League One side no longer need to sell stars to survive. He added that the club’s top players will be commanding price tags of “well over a million.”

“Myself and Andy are on the same page,” Coleman said.

“If we think the best business sense is to sell a player for the good of the club, that’s what we will do and it doesn’t matter who the player is.

“They are educated decisions, made with the interest of the club whereas in the past we had to sell to survive and that’s not the case anymore.

“That means you get the market value. The starting price for our top players now is well over a million.”



The Preston-born striker has spent much of his career in League One, managing 27 goals in 75 games in the competition.

Charles, who spent time on the books with Blackpool as a youngster, made his way to Accrington Stanley after working through the non-league ladder.

He is yet to get a shot at Championship football, so it will be interesting to see if he makes the step up to the second-tier this summer.