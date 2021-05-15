Cheltenham Town are interested in Leeds United youngster Alfie McCalmont, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Robins are keen to lure the Northern Ireland international to Gloucestershire for next season.

McCalmont, who is 21 years old, has impressed on loan at Oldham Athletic in this past campaign.

He has made 38 appearances in all competition for the Latics and has scored 10 goals.

Leeds rate him highly and have a big decision to make on his immediate future.

Cheltenham won the League Two title this past term and are gearing up for life in League One.

A move up a division would be the next natural progression in McCalmont’s career but there could be other clubs interested as well.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Leeds and penned his first professional contract in 2019.

McCalmont was handed his first-team debut by Marcelo Bielsa in a League Cup clash against Salford City in August 2019 and has since played once more for the Whites.

Leeds handed him a new four-year contract last summer before giving him the green light to depart on loan to Oldham.

He has grasped his opportunity at Boundary Park with both hands and is now attracting interest from Cheltenham.

The midfielder would be a great coup for Michael Duff’s side but Leeds need to decide what they are doing with him next season.