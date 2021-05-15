Sheffield Wednesday are not believed to be interested in Wigan Athletic attacker Joe Dodoo at this stage.

The Owls have not made contact with him and he is not on their list of transfer targets, as per a report by the Examiner Live.

Dodoo, who is 25 years old, has also been linked with Rotherham United and Ipswich Town with his contract at the DW Stadium up at the end of next month.

Wigan are believed to be keen on keeping him and are poised to offer him a new contract.

Dodoo joined the Latics in February on an arrangement until the end of the season and has helped Leam Richardson’s side stay in League One.

He joined Ankara Keçiörengücü on a two-year deal after he was released by Bolton Wanderers last summer.

However, he left Turkey after just four months and moved back to England.

The attacker started his career at Leicester City and went on to score four goals in four appearances for the Foxes as a youngster. They also loaned him out to Bury.

Rangers then lured him away from the King Power Stadium on a permanent basis and he spent three years with the Ibrox club. He was loaned out to Blackpool and Charlton Athletic during his time with the Glasgow giants as opportunities dried up.

Spells at Blackpool, Bolton, Ankara Keçiörengücü and Wigan have followed on for him and he is now a man in-demand this summer.

However, Sheffield Wednesday are not in for him.