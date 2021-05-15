Speaking to football.london, Ryan Mason has said he believes Norwich City loan star Oliver Skipp for first-team action with Spurs.

Spurs’ interim boss was full of praise when asked about Skipp.

The 20-year-old has been a star performer for Norwich City since moving to Carrow Road on loan last summer. The youngster was a mainstay in Daniel Farke’s Championship-winning side, featuring 47 times across all competitions.

With the season done, speculation has been circulating regarding Skipp’s immediate future.

His performances have shown he’s more than capable at Championship level and Norwich are interested in bringing him back for next season.

However, if it’s down to Ryan Mason, Skipp could be given a shot at first-team action with Spurs.

Speaking to football.london, the 29-year-old said he thinks the England youth international is ready for top-flight action with Tottenham Hotspur. He said:

“My opinion may be different to many but I think Oliver Skipp is an incredible talent and one of the most professional guys I have come across in the academy.

“He has had a fantastic season so I’m sure those conversations will be had over the summer.

“I think Skippy is ready personally. But, with these decisions, it depends who the manager is and where the club want to go with him.”

With the summer window around the corner, it will be interesting to see how Skipp’s situation pans out in the coming months.

The defensive midfielder has already notched up 23 appearances for Spurs’ senior side since coming through the youth ranks.

The prodigy has shown he has the potential to be a top defensive midfielder. However, he has not yet had the chance to do so with a consistent run in the Premier League. With Spurs rating him highly and Norwich keen on a reunion, it awaits to be seen if he gets the chance to do that next season.