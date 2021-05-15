Bolton Wanderers are confident of signing Declan John on a permanent basis this summer, as per a report by the Bolton News.

The left-back spent the second-half of the past season on loan with the Trotters from Swansea City.

John, who is 25 years old, joined the club in January and played a key role in their promotion from League Two. He is out of contract at the Liberty Stadium next month and is poised to become a free agent.

The North West club are also hoping to lure West Ham United loanee Dapo Afolayan to the club permanently as well.

Their boss, Ian Evatt, has said: “I am confident we can get them because what we have done is we have built credit with the two of them.

“That is not only because we have been a success but when I spoke to them in January I promised them certain things, how we play, the way we train, how they would get treated, what the club is like, what the fanbase is like, and everything I have said has come to fruition.”

He added: “They now understand what a fantastic club Bolton Wanderers is, and what a journey we are about to go on. They want to be a part of that, I have no doubts.”

John started his career at Swansea’s rivals Cardiff City and went on to play 52 times for their first team as well as have loan spells away with the likes of Chesterfield, Barnsley and Rangers.

Rangers made his move there permanent in December 2017 but made the switch to Swansea in August 2018 on a three-year deal.

He has since played 14 times for the Swans and was also loaned out to Sunderland last term.

Bolton want to sign him for good this summer and most signs point towards it happening.