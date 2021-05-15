James Garner will sit down and discuss his situation with Manchester United this summer.

Speaking to their official club website, the Nottingham Forest loan star from last season has revealed his ultimate aim is to break into United’s first-team.

Garner, who is 20 years old, joined Forest on loan in January and scored four goals 20 games for them.

He spent the first-half of the past campaign with Watford before switching to the City Ground.

Chris Hughton’s side would no doubt be interested in luring him back this summer. Garner’s agent has also said Norwich City are keen, as per Stretty News.

However, the youngster says he will be holding talks with Manchester United over his immediate future: “I’ve been working hard, physically and mentally, and it’s something I’m trying to add into my game.

“Hopefully, when I come back at the end of the season, I’ll sit down with the coaches and see what’s best for me and what’s going to be best for my development. I’ll take it from there really.”

He added: “I think that’s ultimately the dream (to be in the first-team). I’ve been at the club since seven or eight and the main focus is to be in the first team and do whatever takes to be with the first team.

“Like I’ve said, I’ll just keep working hard, keep my head down and have to see what is going to be best for my development. But, ultimately, my dream is to be with the first team and play for United.”

Garner was born in Birkenhead but has risen up through the youth ranks with United. He has been a key player for the Red Devils at youth levels so far in his career.

He was handed his senior debut in a Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in February 2019 before he was handed a new deal at Old Trafford until 2022, with the option for a further year.

They face a decision to make on what to do with him next season, with Nottingham Forest waiting in the wings.

