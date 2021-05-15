Barrow are in the hunt for a new manager for next season.

Rob Kelly has decided not to take up the position, as announced by their official club website.

Here are five early candidates for the job-

John Askey

He guided Macclesfield Town to the National League title in 2018 against the odds and has since managed in the Football League with the likes of Shrewsbury Town and Port Vale.

Keith Hill

Could Barrow hand him a swift return to the dugout? He has been sacked by Tranmere Rovers this week and will be weighing up his next move in the game.

Sam Ricketts

The former Premier League defender is an option for the Cumbrian side. He has been available since being sacked by League One side Shrewsbury in November. He spent just under two years at New Meadow, having previously managed in non-league at Wrexham.

John Sheridan

The 56-year-old has managed pretty much every other lower league club in the North West apart from Barrow. He is without a team now having last managed Swindon Town and is another name for the Bluebirds to consider.



Gary Caldwell

He may throw his name into the hat for the position at Holker Street. The Scotsman won the League One title with Wigan Athletic in 2016 but will feel he has a point to prove with his most recent spells at Chesterfield and Partick Thistle not working out.