Derby County will be a Sky Bet Championship side next season. That much was assured with last Saturday’s rollercoaster 3-3 draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

That up-and-down journey through the season took its toll on the Rams and that could be seen no clearer than that last-day scramble for points.

It is also a journey that has been augmented by a similar, side-show rollercoaster and off-field shenanigans linked to proposed takeovers.

Failing takeovers: from Derventio Holdings to No Limits Sports

Takeovers, well they seem to be the flavour of the month at Pride Park. Early in the season, Derventio Holdings was in a prime position to take the Rams from the hands of owner Mel Morris.

That was a takeover that fell by the wayside and the torch was passed on to Erik Alonso and his vehicle No Sports Limited. That was in early April; in a little over a month, that takeover is said to have shot its bolt.

Telegraph reporter John Percy tweeted a story that Derby was set “to scrap negotiations with Erik Alonso over [the] proposed takeover.” He said that there is an “American consortium now back in the frame and in talks.”

Yet, all this could be beyond compare according to reporter Craig Hope, writing for the Daily Mail’s Mail Online portal. In a cutting article, Hope lays bare what looks like an absolute mess at Derby County.

Forget Eton – this looks like a Derby Mess

The tone of Hope’s article is set out in his first paragraph with him saying: “Potential buyers of Derby County are walking away after discovering debts and future liabilities of more than £60million.”

The rest of Hope’s article makes for very grim reading indeed – it certainly holds no cheer. A £20m HMRC bill running alongside another huge debt of £17.5m and “rolling interest” held by MSD Holdings which is secured against Pride Park.

Hope says that this level of debt means that potential buyers interested in acquiring Derby County “are abandoning talks” after their calculations reveal the true extent of the Rams alleged debt.

A source quoted by Hope darkens the picture somewhat by saying that administration isn’t even an option. This source reports: “An option is that Derby go into administration to remove part of their debt. However, only non-football debt is wiped off by doing so, and that is less than £10m.”

This source continues by adding that Mel Morris would have to give the club away whilst covering half the debt – otherwise the Rams would not be a going concern. He sums this up commenting: “To pay, in effect, £60m for Derby, it makes no business sense at all.”

In all, according to Hope’s article, Derby County is in a mess.

The Comment – why the EFL must always be prepared to step in

Of course, the EFL are already heavily involved with Derby County. Their recent appeal win against how the Rams amortised their player values could yet end in a points deduction – that is up in the air at the moment.

Alan Nixon’s story in the Sun on Sunday (16.05.21, pg. 59) this morning says that Derby County are in talks with multiple bidders:

Derby County. Live bidders plural. Top insiders also hinting that points penalty could be less on appeal if new ownership in place down the line. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 16, 2021

Nixon is a critic of the EFL’s FFP regulations – not seeing eye-to-eye with their application. He has a right to that opinion but it doesn’t mean that he is right.

The mess that Craig Hope says is happening at Pride Park is evident of that. In retrospect, that is why the EFL insist that clubs meet profit and sustainability measures across a three-year span.

Derby County, allegedly £60m in debt, clearly haven’t done that according to the Mail’s Hope. That’s why the EFL should always be there on the sidelines and waiting to intervene. Anything else would be a dereliction of their duty as a governing body.