Aberdeen are keen on signing St Mirren starlet Jamie McGrath, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The midfielder is a wanted man going into the summer transfer window.

McGrath, who is 24 years old, has also been linked with Peterborough United recently, also reported by the Daily Record.

The Posh and Aberdeen will have to cough up a a ‘six-figure’ fee for his services.

Read: Peterborough United make approach for Leicester City midfielder

Darren Ferguson’s side are back in the Championship after finishing 2nd behind Hull City in the past League One season.

They have a big summer ahead of them as they look to bolster their ranks.

McGrath still has another year left on his contract at St Mirren so they are under no pressure to offload him just yet.

The ex-Republic of Ireland youth international has made 45 appearances in all competitions this season, chipping in with 17 goals and six assists.

He joined the Buddies in January 2020 from Dundalk and has since become one of their most prized assets.

McGrath started his career in Ireland with spells as a youngster at Cherry Orchard and UCD before linking up with St Patrick’s Athletic.

Read: Peterborough United striker was a wanted man in January

He broke into St Pat’s first-team and played 66 times for them before being lured away by Dundalk.

The midfielder then spent a few years with the Lilywhites, helping them win the League of Ireland Premier Division twice.

Peterborough and Aberdeen are now both interested in him.