Richie Wellens is poised to become the new Doncaster Rovers boss, according to a report by Football Insider.

The ex-Oldham Athletic, Swindon Town and Salford City boss has agreed a deal to re-join his former club as manager.

Wellens, who is 41 years old, had two spells at the Keepmoat Stadium as a player.

He has been available since being sacked by Salford in March but has been chosen by Doncaster as their permanent replacement for Darren Moore.

Wellens also had spells with the likes of Blackpool, Leicester City and Shrewsbury Town as a midfielder before hanging up his boots in 2016.

He started his managerial career at Oldham Athletic and spent just under a year in the dugout at Boundary Park, winning 32.6% of games.

Wellens then went to Swindon Town and impressed with the Robins during his time there, guiding them from promotion to League One the season before last.

He left Wiltshire when Salford City came calling in November last year but his time with the ambitious League Two side didn’t work out and he was sacked last a couple of months ago.

Wellens is now being handed a great opportunity to return to Doncaster and will be looking to prove people wrong.

It will be a busy summer in store for the Yorkshire club as they look to bounce back from a poor second-half of this past campaign.