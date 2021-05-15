Deji Oshilaja has become the third Charlton Athletic player to announce his departure.

The defender is joining Darren Pratley and Andrew Shinnie in leaving the League One club this summer, as per a report by London News Online.

Oshilaja, who is 27 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month and will become available.

He will be weighing up his options over the next few weeks and seeing what opportunities lie in store.

Oshilaja joined the Addicks in July 2019 from AFC Wimbledon and has since made 47 appearances for them.

He failed to make a single appearance under Nigel Adkins after he took over from Lee Bowyer.

Prior to his move to the Valley, the centre-back also had spells at Cardiff City, Gillingham and Newport County.

It will be interesting to see where he goes this summer.

Here is how the Charlton fans have reacted on Twitter to his departure-

Thank you for your time with us. All the best for the future. You will probably score against us when we play your team who ever they be. — Troika Kizhe (@TKizhe) May 14, 2021

I’m actually encouraged by these departures. I can only imagine Adkins has targets of his own and we’re going to rebuild from scratch. I trust Adkins [email protected] rid of dead wood and sign some excellent players under Thomas. — Steve Fuller (@_Steve_Fuller) May 14, 2021

Best of luck for the future Deji, appreciate your work on and off the pitch #cafc ⚪🔴⚽️👍 — Ralph Neale (@ravioli_7) May 14, 2021

All best Deji. Didn’t get a fair crack at times, felt you had more in your locker. Good luck. — Rheas (@smit112) May 14, 2021

Good luck Deji. I feel you didn’t get a fair shot. When you come back to the Valley you’ll be welcomed back with your song, loud and proud — Robcafc (@crimp_it) May 14, 2021

Bit of a gamble releasing Deji in my opinion. Means we probably need 3/4 centre back signings now, top end league 1 quality #cafc — Scott Tulloch (@TattooedAndBald) May 14, 2021