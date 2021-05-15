Deji Oshilaja has become the third Charlton Athletic player to announce his departure. 

The defender is joining Darren Pratley and Andrew Shinnie in leaving the League One club this summer, as per a report by London News Online.

Oshilaja, who is 27 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month and will become available.

He will be weighing up his options over the next few weeks and seeing what opportunities lie in store.

Oshilaja joined the Addicks in July 2019 from AFC Wimbledon and has since made 47 appearances for them.

He failed to make a single appearance under Nigel Adkins after he took over from Lee Bowyer.

Prior to his move to the Valley, the centre-back also had spells at Cardiff City, Gillingham and Newport County.

It will be interesting to see where he goes this summer.

Here is how the Charlton fans have reacted on Twitter to his departure-