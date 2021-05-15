Derby County limped over the line last weekend, a 3-3 draw against Sheffield Wednesday and a late Cardiff City equaliser being enough to secure their Sky Bet Championship status.

However, they face a summer of trials and tribulations off the field with squad reconstruction surely high up on the club’s agenda.

What is likely higher up on the agenda than players doing the usual in/out route at Pride Park is the issue of the Rams ownership.

It is an issue that has been bubbling since last year when it was clear that owner Mel Morris wished to relinquish control of Derby.

Failing takeovers and growing Derby County inertia

Despite Morris wanting to shed his ownership of the Rams, it appears that previous takeovers are meeting a quagmire, getting bogged down and then called off.

First, it was Derventio Holdings who were dragging their heels and that was a deal that fell by the wayside.

After that, No Limits Sports – fronted by ex-Sheffield Wednesday advisor Erik Alonso – have taken an interest but that looks like interest that will also fall by the wayside:

Derby to scrap negotiations with Erik Alonso over proposed takeover. American consortium now back in the frame and in talks. Quite a dull week for #dcfc really. https://t.co/1gBlmSWInw — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) May 13, 2021

There is also the yet unresolved issue of a successful EFL appeal to be dealt with where some observers are saying that the Rams could be hit with a points deduction for their infractions of the EFL’s FFP rules.

All in, it makes for a very uncomfortable summer for the Pride Park outfit. It could get even more uncomfortable according to reporter Craig Hope writing for the Daily Mail.

‘debts’, ‘liabilities’ and ‘abandoning talks’ – tales of Rams takeovers

Reporter Hope and his exclusive published on the Daily Mail’s Mail Online portal makes for grim reading indeed for Derby County fans.

The headline of what he writes is as clear as day with allegations that the Rams have “debts and liabilities of more than £60m” on the books.

That writes Hope, breaks down to include £8m that is owed to former boss Phillip Cocu and his assistants, plus the £2.3m payoff given to former captain Richard Keogh after his wrongful dismissal.

On top of that, there is also said to be an astonishing HMRC bill that tops out at £20m with another huge debt of £17.5m and “rolling interest” held by MSD Holdings which is secured against Pride Park.

Hope writes that potential buyers interested in acquiring Derby County “are abandoning talks” after their calculations reveal that “they will need to find more than £60m between now and next summer” – a figure that includes “debt and future liabilities.”

All in all, it does not look like a quiet and predictable summer is ahead for Derby County or their fans with alleged news such as this from the Mail’s Hope appearing on the table.