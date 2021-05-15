Sheffield Wednesday would be ‘foolish’ to not cash in on the likes of Barry Bannan and Josh Windass if offers come in this summer, claims ExaminerLive’s Dom Howson.

Bannan has been a shining light for Sheffield Wednesday in an otherwise turgid season, with links to Brentford re-emerging towards the end of the campaign.

Windass has been likewise – his goals gave the Owls a fighting chance of survival and he’s been closely linked with Cardiff City in recent weeks.

Now, writing in a fan Q&A, Howson has backed the club to cash in on the pair should they receive any offers in the summer transfer window:

If offers come in for Barry Bannan, Josh Windass or anybody else this summer, it would be foolish in Wednesday’s financial position not to consider cashing in. Part of the reason the club have got themselves in this situation is because they haven’t sold players and then reinvested that money back into the team. They stockpiled players and knocked back a number of bids.

Bannan, 31, featured in all 46 of his side’s Championship games in the season just concluded. He scored twice but proved a huge asset once again for his club, and his abilities should more than prevail in League One should he stay.

Windass meanwhile looks more likely to depart. The 27-year-old scored nine goals in 41 Championship outings last season and could be hot property in the summer, with Cardiff City strongly linked among distant links to others.

Either way, Wednesday might do well to cash in and reinvest the money into younger blood. League One is going to be a real slog for the club but with Darren Moore at the helm, fans can take optimism into next season.