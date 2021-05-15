Sheffield Wednesday are still ‘working on a deal’ for Southampton’s David Agbontohoma, reports ExaminerLive’s Dom Howson.

Agbontohoma, 19, has recently been on trial with Sheffield Wednesday. The Englishman is set to be released by Southampton in the summer and as well as trialling with the Owls, reports also claim that he’s been doing likewise with Stoke City.

Commenting on the transfer, Howson gave this update on Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of Agbontohoma in a fan Q&A:

The club are working on a deal for Southampton youngster David Agbontohoma. Talks remain ongoing with him. He would be one for the future and be initially part of the Under-23s set-up.

Sheffield Wednesday are gearing up for their first League One showing since 2012. Darren Moore’s side finished rock-bottom of the Championship after their final day draw v Derby County, but there’s reason to be optimistic about the future.

The coming summer will bring about a vast and much-needed change at Hillsborough. Moore is set to rid a host of high-earning names off of his wage bill and he’ll hope to replace them with a batch of exciting youngsters.

Obviously, Moore’s hands are somewhat tied. Owner Dejphon Chansiri very much holds the cards and a poor summer transfer window could see even more fan dissent towards the Thai businessman.

League One is a tricky league to navigate but with Moore at the helm, fans have every right to be hopeful that they can challenge next season. It’s a rebuilding job still, but one positive summer transfer window could right a lot of wrongs.