Blackburn Rovers have confirmed they have released midfielder Tom White, as announced by their official club website.

The Lancashire side have become one of the latest Football League clubs to announce their retained list.

White, who is 24 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month and will be allowed to move on as a free agent.

He spent the first-half of this season on loan in League Two with Bolton Wanderers.

Blackburn recalled White from Bolton in January and have since shipped him out on loan to Hartlepool United. He will now be focused on helping the Pools gain promotion from the National League before weighing up his next move this summer.

White played 14 times for the Trotters earlier in this campaign but struggled for game time with the North West club.

He knows their boss, Ian Evatt, having played on loan for him at Barrow the season before last. He played a key part in the Bluebirds’ promotion but was not able to make quite the same impact at the University of Bolton Stadium.

He started his career with spells at Carlisle United and Gateshead before Blackburn signed him in July 2019. However, the ex-England C international never made a senior appearance for Rovers.

White has now been released and will have to consider his options.