Brighton and Hove Albion could offload Coventry City loan star Leo Ostigard this summer, as per a report by The Athletic.

The defender impressed on loan with the Sky Blues in the Championship this past season.

The Athletic have suggested that “The likelihood is that, one way or another, Ostigard will go.”

Ostigard, who is 21 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month but Brighton do hold an option to extend his deal by another year.



Read: Coventry City ‘expected’ to sign loan midfielder

He was loaned out to Coventry for this past campaign to get more experience under his belt and has played a key role in their survival in the second tier.

Mark Robins’ side would no doubt be interested in bringing him in on a permanent basis this summer if he was made available by the Seagulls.

Brighton have an abundance of defenders that block his path into their first-team so they may be open to offloading him, whether that is another loan or a sale.



Read: Three goalkeepers Coventry City could sign this summer



He started his career in his native Norway with Molde and had a loan spell away at Viking before Brighton lured him to England in 2018.

Ostigard signed a three-year deal with the Premier League side but is yet to make a senior appearance for them.

The Norway Under-21 international spent last season on loan at St. Pauli in the German second tier and has since enjoyed getting regular game time in England with Coventry.

Could they now try and re-sign him?