The Sun’s Alan Nixon has reported that Bolton Wanderers’ chief operating officer Andrew Gartside will leave his role at the club.

The news comes as something of a shock. Gartside, son of former Bolton Wanderers chairman Phil Gartside, became the club’s chief operating officer in 2019 following the passing of his father in 2016.

Phil was the club’s chairman during the glory years at Bolton – he oversaw the club’s promotion into the Premier League and the club’s UEFA Cup venture under Sam Allardyce, who was first installed at the same time as Gartside back in 1999.

Times have changed at the club. Now, Nixon reports that Andrew Gartside will be ‘leaving his role’:

Bolton. Surprise exit. Andrew Gartside leaving his role. Did a significant job too … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 14, 2021

Bolton under Ian Evatt have just achieved promotion into League One. The former Barrow boss has done a sterling job in his first season in charge of the Trotters, finishing in 3rd-place of the League Two table to achieve automatic promotion.

The season hasn’t been plain sailing though. Bolton were slumped in the bottom half for much of the first half of the campaign, coming into life at the turn of the year – after their win over Leyton Orient at the end of January, Bolton would go on to lose just three of their final 22 league games.

Things are starting to look up once again at Bolton. Gartside’s sudden departure though will come as a huge blow to the club – little is know about it yet, other than Nixon’s confirmation on Twitter.