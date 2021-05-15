Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Christian Walton has emerged on the radar of Norwich City, according to a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

The Seagulls’ stopper is out of contract at the end of next month and is due to leave on a free transfer.

Walton, who is 25 years old, has been identified as a potential summer addition for Norwich as they target another goalkeeper for next season.

Luton Town are said to be admirers, as per a report by The Athletic, whilst Sheffield Wednesday have also previously been linked, as per Football Insider.

Walton started his career at Plymouth Argyle and rose up through their academy before Brighton snapped him up seven years ago.

The ex-England youth international has since played six times for South East club and has spent the majority of his time on the books there out on loan in the Football League.

Brighton have since loaned him back to Plymouth and then to Bury, Luton and Southend United.

Walton spent the 2016/17 season on loan with the Hatters and played 33 times for them when they were in League Two.

Wigan Athletic came calling in the 2017/18 campaign and he played a key role in their League One title winning season that year under Paul Cook.

The Latics then secured his signature for another 12 months in the second tier before he spent the season before last with Blackburn Rovers.

Walton is poised to leave Brighton this summer and Norwich have joined the race for his signature.