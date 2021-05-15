Swindon Town have confirmed they have offered Scott Twine a new contract, as detailed on their official club website.

The youngster is a man in-demand going into this summer but the Robins are hoping to keep hold of him.

Twine, who is 21 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month and is currently due to leave on a free transfer.

He has been linked with the likes of Brentford, Luton Town and QPR over recent months, as per journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Luton. Keen on Scott Twine at Swindon. So are Reading Brentford QPR and Bournemouth. Swindon planning to hold on to him if possible. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 17, 2021

Twine has also emerged on the radar of League One promotion hopefuls Portsmouth this past week, as reported by The News.

He is a product of Swindon’s academy and has a massive decision to make on his future at the County Ground over the coming weeks.

The attacker spent the first-half of this season on loan in League Two at Newport County and caught the eye with the Exiles, scoring seven goals in 24 games in all competitions.

He was then recalled by Swindon in January and thrown straight into their first-team for the second-half of the campaign.

However, despite Twine’s best efforts and another seven goals to add to his season’s tally, Swindon were relegated back to League Two.

He will be mulling over their contract offer and it will be interesting to see if the likes of QPR, Luton, Brentford or Portsmouth make a swoop.