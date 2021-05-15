Norwich City are considering a return for Angus Gunn should they not be able to strike a new deal with Orjan Nyland, reports Pink Un.

Gunn, 25, spent time on loan at Norwich City during the 2017/18 campaign. He featured in all 46 of Norwich’s Championship games that season in what was his first taste of first-team football away from Manchester City.

Formerly in the Canaries’ youth set-up, he left for Southampton on a permanent deal in 2018 having never made a Premier League appearance for City, and most recently spent time on loan with Stoke City.

The Potters welcomed Gunn in on loan at the start of the campaign and he’d go on to make 15 Championship appearances in the season just concluded.

Now though, having since returned to parent club Southampton, reports claim that Norwich City are considering a return for the Englishman, with Christian Walton also on their radar.

Gunn, who was born in Norwich, is wanted as cover for Tim Krul. The Dutchman remains an integral part of Farke’s side but needs more compeitive back up with Orjan Nyland out of contract in the coming weeks.

Gunn is a keeper with some decent experience at 25 but he’s never really settled. His loan spell at Norwich presented his best experience to date and given that memory, and his personal ties to the city, it could be a move that works out for all parties.