Aberdeen have offered a contract to Rotherham United’s Clark Robertson, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The defender has been holding talks recently with the Dons as they look to lure him back to Pittodrie.

Robertson, who is 27 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month and has a big decision to make on his future.

He may also have offers to remain in the Football League, with Sunderland, Plymouth Argyle and Fleetwood Town keen, as reported by Football Insider.

Rotherham are believed to be wanting to keep him for next season but their chances have been dealt a blow following their relegation from the Championship last weekend.

He started his career at Aberdeen and went on to play 68 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side as a youngster before moving down to England in 2015.

The ex-Scotland youth international linked up with Blackpool and spent three years at Bloomfield Road, making 137 appearances in all competitions.

He played a key role in the Tangerines’ promotion from League Two in his first year at the club.

Robertson was then signed by Rotherham and has played for the Millers for the past three seasons.

Aberdeen are now trying to bring him back to the club where it all started for him but will face competition from the likes of Sunderland, Plymouth and Fleetwood.