According to an exclusive report from 90Min, Middlesbrough youngster Pharrell Willis has committed his long term future to the club following interest from the Premier League.

Willis has been a huge part of the Middlesbrough side that finished fourth at U18 level. His form has seen him generate attention from the division above with Chelsea, West Ham United and Leeds United all previously having registered an interest.

His versatility makes him one to watch. He can play anywhere across the front three, although he is primarily an attacking midfielder. In 22 appearances in the U18 Premier League this season he has scored eight times and registered one assist.

There will be a route into the first-team for Willis in the near future, especially due to Boro’s reputation of producing talents from their illustrious academy system.

The 18-year-old will believe he has more of a chance achieving playing time in the North-East than he would had he made the switch to the top flight.

Middlesbrough are renowned for giving young players their debuts in the first-team. The likes of Connor Malley, Josh Coburn, Sam Folarin, Jack Robinson, and Hayden Hackney have all been given an opportunity this season under Neil Warnock.

Djed Spence Stephen Walker, Tyrone O’Neill, and Ben Liddle were given their debuts last season.

Warnock will want to have a look at the youngsters and the players on the peripheries when Middlesbrough get their pre-season campaign underway in two months time. Willis could be one of those the Boro boss would like to see integrated in the first-team as early as this summer.