Swindon Town have released Matty Palmer, as announced on their official club website.

The midfielder is out of contract at the end of next month and will move on as a free agent.

Palmer, who is 26 years old, spent the first-half of the past season on loan at Wigan Athletic before Swindon recalled him in January.

He will now have to weigh up his options this summer and consider his next club.

Palmer was wanted by League Two side Oldham Athletic in September last year, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser, before making the move to the DW Stadium.

He started his career in the academy at Derby County before switching to Burton Albion as a youngster. He then broke into the Brewers’ first-team and went on to play 159 times for the club, helping in their rise from League Two to the Championship.

Palmer also had a loan spell away at Oldham in the 2015/16 season so is a player already known to their fans.

He then had stints at Rotherham United and Bradford City before Swindon signed him in 2019.



Palmer was on Swindon’s books when they won promotion from League Two under former boss Richie Wellens but was allowed to leave for Wigan earlier this season.

He has now been released by the Robins and will be seeing what opportunities are in store for him now.