Contract talks between Conor McAleny and Oldham Athletic are ongoing, as per their official club website.

The Latics have become one of the latest Football League clubs to announce their retained list, with the likes of Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Sido Jombati and Gary Woods heading out the exit door.

They are hoping to keep hold of McAleny but he is out of contract at the end of next month.

McAleny, who is 28 years old, has emerged on the radar of Ipswich Town recently, according to a report by TWTD. He was also wanted by Bradford City in January, as per the Telegraph and Argus.

He scored 21 goals in all competition for Oldham this past season and will be weighing up other options.

The attacker started his career at Everton and rose up through their academy before making three appearances for their first-team.

He also had loan spells away from Goodison Park with the likes of Scunthorpe United, Brentford, Charlton Athletic and Wigan Athletic to gain experience.

McAleny left the Toffees on a permanent basis in 2017 and had three years at Fleetwood Town, where he managed nine goals in 70 matches.

He had stints on loan at Kilmarnock and Shrewsbury Town during his time at Highbury before Oldham came calling last summer.

The Liverpudlian has since impressed at Boundary Park and Oldham are in ongoing talks about his future at the club, with Ipswich and Bradford among those linked.