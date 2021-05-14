Speaking to the Daily Record, Motherwell boss Graham Alexander has refused to be drawn on speculation linking the club with a move for Preston North End’s Louis Moult.

The Championship side confirmed their retained list upon the end of the campaign, confirming a host of departures. Among those let go by Preston North End is striker Louis Moult.

Billy Bodin, David Nugent, Josh Ginnelly and Graham Burke will also be departing the Lilywhites.

With Moult’s time at Deepdale coming to an end, it has been speculated that the former Motherwell star could link up with the club once again.

The striker enjoyed a thoroughly successful stint with the club before joining Preston. He netted 50 times and laid on 16 assists in 90 outings for the club, earning a move to the Lilywhites.

Now, Motherwell boss Graham Alexander has moved to address Moult’s situation.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Alexander confirmed he is aware of the forward’s abilities but refused to be drawn on the possibilities of reunion. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m always interested in good players, regardless of whether they have a great history with our club or not.

“I know of Louis’s abilities and everything. I know he’s had a tough time over the last couple of seasons with injury and so forth.

“Any good player that’s available is under consideration for us. I don’t think it’s right that I go and talk about any individuals, whether they’re attached or unattached.”

Injury ravaged Moult’s time with Preston, keeping him on the sidelines for much of his time at Deepdale.

After joining the club in January, the 29-year-old managed eight goals and three assists in 40 outings for the club. With his departure confirmed, it will be interesting to see who looks to seal a deal before the start of next season.