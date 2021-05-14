According to a report from Football Insider, Wigan Athletic are among the sides eyeing up a move for Hibernian’s Tom James.

The 25-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan with the Latics. Featuring across the backline, James notched up four goals in 24 outings for Wigan Athletic before switching to Salford City.

Now, with his Salford loan stint coming to an end, the defender will be returning to parent club Hibernian.

James’ deal with the Scottish Premiership club still has a year remaining on it, but the club are said to be ready to let him leave for nothing this summer and the situation has put League One clubs on red alert.

According to Football Insider, the Welshman’s former loan club are eyeing up a reunion. The Latics are said to be among the sides ready to lodge an offer for James.

However, Wigan will be facing competition for his signature. Charlton Athletic and Oxford United have also been credited with interest in the out of contract defender and are also ready to make an offer.

James has a good amount of experience at a Football League level and could be a shrewd acquisition this summer.

After making his way through Cardiff City’s youth academy, the defender left to join Yeovil Town. He went on to play 96 times for the Glovers, earning a 2019 move to Hibs.

Since joining the Scottish side, James has featured just 12 times for the club, spending time out on loan this season in an effort to pick up game time elsewhere.