Derby County are a club in crisis. But fans might take a glimmer of hope from the circumstances after Derby Telegraph’s Steve Nicholson played down the possibility of the club going into administration.

Derby County’s latest takeover bid is supposedly off. Reports in the national media this morning claim that Erik Alonso’s takeover bid is off – a second takeover bid to fall through at Derby County in this season alone.

It comes after the Rams scathed off relegation from the Championship by a single point on the final day of the season.

This season has been a torrid one for Derby County both on and off the pitch. December brought about reports that the club had failed to pay their players on time and since, Sky Sports have claimed that Mel Morris continues to fund the club’s £1.2million monthly wage budget, but that he is ‘reluctant’ to do so in the coming months.

Clubs like Wigan Athletic have gone through similar events in recent times and administration is obviously something that will be playing in the back of Derby County fans’ minds.

But writing in a DerbyshireLive Q&A today, Nicholson was asked whether administration is ‘close’ for the Rams, and responded with: “Not as far as I’m aware”.

The club now faces another turbulent pre-season. Wayne Rooney looks likely to lead the cub into the next season but his hands are largely tied until this current takeover saga is sorted.

When that might be though is absolutely anyone’s guess.