Speaking to The Pink Un, Norwich City’s sporting director Stuart Webber has confirmed talks with Spurs have taken place over a potential reunion with midfielder Oliver Skipp.

The youngster was a mainstay for the Canaries in the title-winning Championship side, thoroughly impressed for Daniel Farke.

Skipp arrived last summer, joining Norwich City on loan from Spurs as he went in search of more senior experience. That was exactly what he got from his stint at Carrow Road, missing just one Championship game while with Norwich.

The England youth international’s starring role in the middle of the park has earned plenty of praise. Unsurprisingly, Norwich have expressed their desire to bring Skipp back next season.

Now, an update on the club’s pursuit of the Spurs starlet has emerged.

As confirmed by sporting director Stuart Webber, talks have taken place with Tottenham Hotspur over the possibility of bringing the midfielder back for next season.

Webber stated that it is out of their hands, but Norwich will be doing all they can to secure a deal.

It awaits to be seen what parent club Spurs have planned for the 20-year-old next season. After featuring 47 times for Farke’s side, Skipp has shown he is ready for a challenge at the next level.

He has already featured 15 times in the Premier League, notching up 23 senior appearances for Spurs. In that time he has chipped with two assists, showing his potential as a top defensive midfielder for the future.