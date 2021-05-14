Derby Telegraph’s Steve Nicholson ‘understands’ that Erik Alonso’s proposed takeover of Derby County ‘is off’.

Reports in National media today claim that the Spaniard’s bid to take full control of Derby County is off.

The club is yet to release official confirmation of this but in a Q&A on DerbyshireLive, respected Derby County journalist Nicholson had this to say on the reports:

The deal is off, I understand, and that is what has been widely reported although there has been no official confirmation of that.

Alonso’s bid should it be officially off will be the second bid that has fallen through at Pride Park this season. Sheikh Khaled was the previous man trying to take over before Mel Morris lost patience with the stalling bid, and called things off.

Now though, after some weeks of speculation and supposed EFL checks, Alonso’s bid to buy Derby County has seemingly fallen through and not to the surprise of many.

Previously at Sheffield Wednesday, Alonso has stirred controversy right throughout with his off-field antics and apparent lack of genuine funding and integrity.

What’s next for Derby County is widely unknown – they survived relegation into League One on the final day of the Championship season but now face a potential points penalty going into the next season.

Wayne Rooney remains the man at the helm and looks set to stay in charge of the Rams into the next campaign.