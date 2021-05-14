MLS outfit FC Cincinnati have confirmed the signing of QPR veteran Geoff Cameron on their official club website.

After nine years playing in England, Cameron’s stay has come to an end.

The 35-year-old’s deal with QPR was set to expire at the end of the season, freeing him to search for a club as a free agent. With the Championship season over, it hasn’t taken long for the former United States international to find a new club.

As confirmed on their official club website, FC Cincinnati have sealed the signing of Cameron.

The club confirmed the news on Thursday, bringing him in on a free transfer.

Cameron’s deal will see him stay with the MLS side until the end of the 2022 campaign, with the option of a further 12 months also included in the contract.

The move gives the former Stoke City man the chance to play MLS football for the first time since 2012. He last played in the competition with Houston Dynamo, played 143 times for the club after making his way onto the senior scene.

His performances for the Dynamo earned him a move to Stoke, where he went on to stay for seven years.

In his time with the Potters, Cameron managed two goals and eight assists in 186 outings for the club.

Upon his departure, QPR moved to snap up the defender, bringing him in on a free transfer after a campaign on loan with the club.

Across his two stints with the Rs, Cameron notched up 91 appearances before his recent departure.