According to The Northern Echo, recently released Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou could price himself out of a move to fellow Championship side Middlesbrough this summer.

Diedhiou is a long term Middlesbrough target and with the recent exit of Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga, Neil Warnock’s side are hoping to get a deals over the line for a striker or two in the up and coming transfer window.

Chuba Akpom has also been told he can leave the club this summer and so Middlesbrough will want to sign forwards sooner rather than later.

With Diedhiou having now been released he is a free agent, meaning he can join a club of his choosing for no transfer fee. However, Middlesbrough may not be the destination in the coming months, with the Senegalese international potentially pricing himself out of a move.

His wage demands are proving to be a stumbling block for the Teessiders. The reason as to why he left Ashton Gate this week was due to Bristol City not being able to match his request for higher wages, something which Middlesbrough will also not be able to accommodate as things stand.

The report states that these demands are ‘significantly higher’ than Boro are willing to pay. Both the interested club and the player’s representatives are yet to engage in advanced talks as things stand, but Middlesbrough will not be thinking twice on whether to pursue a move for the 28-year-old.

However, if they were able to get Akpom off their books, who is reportedly one of their highest earners, this could free up space on the wage bill for Diedhiou to sign.