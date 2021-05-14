Swindon Town have offered a new contract to in-demand Akin Odimayo, as detailed on their official club website.

The defender is out of contract at the end of next month and they are hoping to keep hold of him.

However, Odimayo is not short of options and will be weighing up his next move.

He has been linked with the likes of Preston North End, Derby County, Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday, as reported by TEAMtalk.

Swindon have become the latest Football League side to publish their retained list and have announced the likes of Lee Camp, Paul Caddis and Hallam Hope will move on.

They hoping to keep hold of Odimayo though after their relegation to League Two.

He made the move to the County Ground last summer on a free transfer after being released by Reading.

Odimayo started his career at the Madejski Stadium and signed his first professional contract with the Championship side in 2018 but played just once for their first-team.

The youngster had loan spells away at Hungerford Town and Waterford before being released by the Royals at the end of last season.

He has played 34 times for Swindon this past term and will have enjoyed his regular first-team football.

However, he is believed to on the radar of the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End and Derby County now and the Robins face a battle to keep him.