Jimmy Duffy who’s the current manager of Dumbarton and former youth player of Celtic was a guest on Superscoreboard and has spoken about the possibility of Celtic signing Bournemouth’s Steve Cook this summer.

Duffy was the latest guest on the Scottish podcast that talks in-depth about all things Scottish football. The guests were talking about Scott Brown leaving Parkhead and Duffy went on to say how Cook, a former player of Howe’s was a strong leader and captain for his side and will defiantly look at him again if he arrives in Glasgow.

Cook has been an integral part of Bournemouth’s rise up the football league and was a player that former manager Howe could rely on week in week out. The defender has made 382 appearances for the Cherries with 168 coming in the Premier League, he also managed an impressive 21 goals and 11 assists.

Duffy went on to mention Cook, as in recent weeks there’s been lots of speculation saying Howe will be appointed the new Celtic manager. Then last month there were reports emerging that Howe will look to reunite with one of his former players and look to bring Cook in as his first signing. However, Cook moving to Parkhead will all depend on Howe being appointed the new manager.

Duffy speaking on Superscoreboard said: “The first sort of name you’ve seen mentioned since the Eddie Howe rumours has been Steve Cook, who was Bournemouth’s captain for the last number of years and certainly their leader. So, it’s no doubt that if Eddie Howe’s the man to come in, he’ll have a look at that.”

Cook signed a new four-year deal in 2017 and is coming to the end of that deal this summer and it remains to be seen if Bournemouth will open talks with the defender. The 30-year-old again has been integral for Woodgate’s side this season playing 42 times and has helped guide the Cherries into the play-off places with them now facing Brentford twice next week.

Celtic will be on the lookout for new defenders this summer as they’ve lost Christopher Jullien to injury and Kristoffer Ajer has been linked with a move away to Norwich City. Cook moving to Celtic will depend on two things, Howe is appointed manager of the Hoops and two Cook either wants a fresh start away from Bournemouth or the Cherries have decided against offering him new terms.