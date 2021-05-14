Fleetwood Town are weighing up a move for Morecambe’s Cole Stockton, according to a report by Football League World.

The striker has had an impressive season in League Two and could be rewarded a move this summer.

Stockton, who is 27 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month and is currently due to become a free agent.

He has also emerged on the radar of Bolton Wanderers, as reported by The Sun on Sunday (02.05.21, page 61).

Stockton started his career at Tranmere Rovers and rose up through the youth ranks at Prenton Park. He went on to play 119 times for the Whites’ first-team and scored 28 goals.

The attacker also had loan spells away from the Merseyside club at Southport, Morecambe and Vauxhall Motors as a youngster.

He left Tranmere on a permanent basis for spells at Hearts and Carlisle United before they re-signed him in 2018.

However, his second spell was short lived and subsequently moved to Morecambe again in 2019.

Stockton has been a hit with Derek Adams’ side this past season and has scored 13 goals in all competitions to fire them into promotion contention.



Morecambe will face a battle to keep hold of him this summer with Fleetwood joining Bolton in the race for him.

The Cod Army could do with some attacking reinforcements for next season as Simon Grayson gears up for his first full campaign in charge.