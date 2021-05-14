As per West London Sport, QPR will be looking to bring in a new right-back this summer.

It has been claimed that former Chelsea youngster Todd Kane will be offloaded this summer.

The 27-year-old still has a year remaining on his deal. However, the report states it seems there is “no way back” for the right-back. Mark Warburton will be looking to bolster on the right-hand side of defence, with academy graduate Osman Kakay the only other option as it stands.

With that in mind, here are three potential replacements the Rs could look to bring in on bargain deals to fill the gap left behind should Kane depart.

Luke O’Nien – Sunderland

The 26-year-old utility man is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with the Black Cats. Given his versatility, O’Nien presents a brilliant option for any Championship side looking for a bargain this summer.

Having impressed in a stint with Wycombe Wanderers as well as in his time with Sunderland, O’Nien looks ready for a Championship move.

His future will likely hinder on whether or not Lee Johnson’s side can win promotion this season.

Jack Hunt – Bristol City

As confirmed by the Robins earlier today (Friday), Hunt will be leaving the club on a free transfer this summer.

Vastly experienced at Championship level after time with Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Bristol City, Hunt could be a good option for Warburton as he looks to bring in a new right-back.

The 30-year-old has played nearly 300 Championship games since making his way through Huddersfield’s academy.

Adam Smith – AFC Bournemouth

Smith is another right-back yet to put pen to paper on a new deal ahead of this summer. The former Spurs man previously said his full focus is on on-pitch matters, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out in the coming weeks.

He has been a mainstay in Bournemouth’s starting 11 this season, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him sign a new deal with the Cherries.

However, given his experience of the top-two divisions, he would be an impressive signing should he become available.

Of the three suggested, who would you like to see QPR move for this summer? Have your say in the poll below.

