Bristol City have today released their retained list, and former Nottingham Forest favourite Henri Lansbury is set to depart.

Lansbury, 30, joined Bristol City on a short-term deal from Aston Villa in the January transfer window. It was a permanent deal following the mutual termination of his Villa contract, but the former Nottingham Forest man hasn’t impressed on his return to the Championship.

He featured 16 times in the Championship this season, scoring none and grabbing just the one assist. Following his Villa demise, a Championship return could’ve reignited the Englishman’s career but instead he’ll join the free market in the summer.

Between 2012 and 2017, Lansbury featured 150 times in all competitions for Nottingham Forest, scored 33 goals and landed the captain’s armband too.

He secured a £3million move to then-Championship hopefuls Aston Villa in January 2017 but Lansbury would go on to make just 49 appearances in all conceptions for the club.

From his Forest showing where he was one of the most prolific midfielders in the Football League, to seeing him struggle with Bristol City before being released is a sharp decline.

At 30-years-old Lansbury still has time to resurrect his career after some years of inconsistency, but where he might end up next is anyone’s guess.

He remains a player with great experience and given the right club and time to settle back into a rhythm, Lansbury could once again be an esteemed midfielder in the EFL.