Bristol City have released Hakeeb Adelakun, as announced by their official club website.

The winger is out of contract the end of next month and will be available on a free transfer.

Adelakun, who is 24 years old, will have to weigh up his options this summer and may not be short of potential suitors.

He spent the first-half of this season on loan at Hull City and could be of interest to the Tigers on a permanent basis now.

Adelakun rocked up at the KCOM Stadium last September and joined the East Yorkshire club on a season-long loan.

Grant McCann’s side saw off competition from Bristol Rovers to land him, as reported by Bristol Live.

The pacey wide man went on to play 17 games in all competitions for Hull and scored three goals.

The Tigers were dealt a blow in January when Bristol City decided to recall him. However, they now have the opportunity to sign him on a permanent basis after his release today.

Hull have a busy summer ahead of them as they gear up for life back in the Championship after winning the League One title.

Bringing in Adelakun on a free would give them more option and depth going forward.

He has also previously played for the likes of Scunthorpe United and Rotherham United in the past and it will be interesting to see where he goes.