Previous Portsmouth target Connor Ogilvie has rejected the offer of a new contract at Gillingham, and is now set to leave the League One club.

Ogilvie, 25, is among a host of first-team players who are set to leave Steve Evans’ Gillingham side this summer. The Gills released their retained list earlier today and reports have since claimed that Ogilvie rejected a contract renewal.

He’s just capped another sterling season in League One, featuring in all but one of his side’s 46 league outings and scoring four goals.

At the start of the season, Portsmouth were said to be lining up a transfer offer. Formerly of the Tottenham Hotspur youth ranks, Ogilvie left Spurs to Gillingham on a permanent basis in 2019.

Gillingham finished the season in a strong vein of form and placed 10th in the final League One table – just two places behind Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth.

The former Lincoln City boss gave Pompey genuine play-off hopes but would see his side’s top-six hopes crumble on the final day of the season following defeat v Accrington Stanley.

Portsmouth eventually finish in 8th-place but despite their near-miss of the play-offs, hopes can be high going into next season with Cowley set to stay.

He and brother Nicky both signed long-term contracts with the club following the end of the season just gone.

Whether or not Ogilvie would still be on Pompeys’ radar given the managerial change this season remains unclear – the defender will surely have plenty of offers though after another strong showing in League One.