Bristol Rovers have released defender Tom Davies, as announced by their official club website.

The Pirates have opted against extending his contract and he will depart when his current deal expires at the end of next month.

Davies, who is 29 years old, spent the second-half of this past season on loan at Barrow.

The Bluebirds’ hopes of signing him on a permanent basis have been boosted by his departure from the Memorial Ground.



Davies was given the green light to move to Barrow on loan in January and helped the Cumbrian side survive in League Two.

He played 12 times for the Holker Street club and bringing him back this summer would be a shrewd move going into the next campaign.

Davies is an experienced centre-back in the Football League and has played over 200 games in his career now.



He started out in non-league at FC United before Fleetwood Town snapped him up in 2016. However, he never made a senior appearance for the Cod Army and was loaned out to Lincoln City and Southport.

Davies was snapped up by Accrington Stanley and spent a season in the North-West before signing for Portsmouth.

A spell at Coventry City followed on for him before he joined Bristol Rovers in 2019.

His time with the Pirates is now up and it will be interesting to see if Barrow make a permanent swoop for him on a free transfer.

The Bluebirds will be excited for Football League action again next season and hopefully their fans can actually see it in person this time.