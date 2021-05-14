Released Sheffield Wednesday youngster Luke Hall is on trial with Brentford, reports Sheffield Star.

Hall is one of a number of Sheffield Wednesday youngsters who aren’t in line for new deals this summer.

Formerly an England youth international, Hall alongside fellow Owls youngster Corey Glaves is understood to be on trial with the Bees.

Sheffield Star first reported that Glaves had ‘surfaced’ at Brentford and featured for their B team in a recent fixture. Now, Hall is thought to be doing the same.

For Sheffield Wednesday, the exit of Glaves especially is something of a blow going forward. Darren Moore will be eager to keep hold of some youngsters to try an build the club around, as he readies for the next season in League One.

Brentford meanwhile have a promotion bid in the making. They finished 3rd in the Championship and face Bournemouth in the play-offs later this month.

Been told that Luke Hall – the former England youth international who is being released by #SWFC this season – has been on trial with Brentford B alongside Owls youth teammates, Corey Glaves. https://t.co/zfzbtOi8QR 🦉⚽️ — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) May 14, 2021

For a second season running, Thomas Frank has guided his side to a play-off finish. Once again though it could easily have been a top two finish, with the bees having looked strong all season.

They ended the campaign on 12-game unbeaten run, winning their final four going into their playoff bout against Jonathan Woodgate’s Bournemouth side who placed in 6th – 10 points behind Brentford.

It’s a huge coupe of games for both sides, with a Wembley final against Swansea City or Barnsley up for grabs and an illustrious spot in the Premier League likewise.