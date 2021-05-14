Jordan Graham has rejected a contract offer by Gillingham, as announced by their official club website.

The winger’s deal expires next month and he will leave on a free transfer.

Graham, who is 26 years old, was wanted by Charlton Athletic in January and is now being eyed by Birmingham City, as per a report by Football League World.

He is now leaving Gillingham and will be weighing up his next move.



Graham has had an impressive past season for Steve Evans’ side and has made 43 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 13 goals and nine assists.

He started his career at Aston Villa but left for Wolves in 2014 after loan spells away from Villa Park at Ipswich Town and Bradford City.

The ex-England youth international went on to play 20 times for Wolves’ first-team and was also shipped out on loan to Oxford United, Fulham, Ipswich and Gillingham before the latter made his move permanent last year.

He really hit the ground running at Priestfield this past term and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Losing him for free is a massive blow to Gillingham and it will be interesting to see if Charlton or Birmingham swoop in for him now.

The Gills have become the latest Football League club to publish their retained list, with the likes of Jack Bonham, Connor Ogilvie and Dom Samuel also heading out the exit door.