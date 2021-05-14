As confirmed by Birmingham Live, Birmingham City midfielder Charlie Lakin has had a clause in his contract triggered, keeping him at the club for a further year.

Lakin made his Birmingham City debut back in 2018 and made 10 appearances in the Championship that same season. Since then he has enjoyed two successful loan spells away from St. Andrews with League Two side Stevenage and Ross County in the Scottish Premiership.

His most recent move in Scotland saw him score four goals in 23 games and this has caught the eye of Blues boss Lee Bowyer and the club’s hierarchy.

A clause in his contract has now been triggered meaning he will remain a Birmingham player for a further year. Lakin will be hoping to make a push back into the first-team next season but does face a lot of competition in the middle of the park.

The likes of Adam Clayton, Mikel San Jose, Gary Gardner, Jon Toral, Ivan Sunjic and Alen Halilovic are all at Bowyer’s disposal and Lakin will have to make good on any opportunities he is given in the coming campaign.

There is also the possibility of another loan move. With him having caught the eye of the Blues boss, there is a chance other sides will have been keeping tabs on the promising 22-year-old midfielder too.

The club finished 18th in the Championship table last season and may well need a rethink next season if they are to improve and make a push for the top half. Therefore players of Lakin’s ilk could be given the chances they so crave.